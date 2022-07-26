Former Hawkeye and Mount Vernon star Matt Kroul competing in national farming competition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Matt Kroul thrived on competition on the field at Kinnick Stadium, so he took that same passion with him to the Kroul family farm.

“There’s going to be bad days and good days, but keep pushing and keep your nose to the ground and keep working,” Kroul said.

Now, Kroul is fueling those competitive juices again against thousands of farmers from all over the country.

It’s called the Beck’s Feeder Box Flipping Competition. It involves flipping a seed box.

“They decided to have some fun and have a competition and see how quickly one man can flip it down to a shipping size,” Kroul said.

Kroul won the box flipping regionals in Minneapolis with a time 22.2 seconds. He will compete in the national finals against three other regional champs.

“The top of the box that we flip I would say weighs 150 to 175 pounds,” Kroul said. “For one person it’s kind of awkward.”

Kroul said he will train for the finals, and he is in it to win it.

“To get in front of the crowd again and get those butterflies you experience back in the day, it was fun to do that again.”

Matt, now 36 years old with a beautiful family, loves working on the farm. He equates it to what he learned on the football field.

“We always talk about leaving the jerseys in a better place,” Kroul said. “If you can leave your farm operation or acres that you manage better than when you came to them, that is your job.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.