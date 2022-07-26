Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Family member: fatal Maquoketa shooting ‘100% random’

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A family member of three people who were fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday said the shooting was “a 100% random act.”

Police say 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin from Nebraska shot and killed Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt before leaving the park, then shooting and killing himself. Arlo Schmidt, 9, was also camping with the family. He escaped and survived the shooting.

Sarah Schmidt was the oldest of four siblings. Her brother Adam Morehouse learned about her death after their sister was notified by police.

“I was in an area of poor cell reception at the time,” said Morehouse. “And I didn’t even see the news or any news reports about the incident that morning, even before I was notified. So that’s how our family collectively found out as a whole.”

Morehead said he has been handling the news by “compartmentalizing.”

‘Everybody was in those different levels of shock as a collective whole. Some people started with a disbelief like myself, followed by extreme sadness, and then anger, back to disbelief,” said Morehouse.

Morehouse said he has spent time with Arlo Schmidt since the attack. “I’ve gotten to hang out with him yesterday and today. I’ve gotten to see him, and he is with his cousins and everybody who loves him currently. So his support network is extremely strong.”

Morehouse came to Iowa from Michigan after the death of his sister and her family. Morehouse said Arlo Schmidt is staying with other family members in the Cedar Falls area.

Morehouse described Arlo Schmidt as “an amazing, incredible nine-year-old with the mental model of a 30-year-old.” He added, “he is extremely strong and compassionate in what he does for everything.”

“We’re coming together, we’re using that blanket of love and support and prayers to keep ourselves together until we figure out our arrangements to say some last goodbyes,” said Morehouse. “Then, more importantly, is how we’re going to support Arlo moving forward.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
Gunshots were reported.
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard
Handmade signs hang on the window of the Cedar Falls Public Library memorializing Sarah Schmidt...
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park

Latest News

The Schmidt family.
Cedar Falls announces ‘Celebration of Life’ event to honor Maquoketa park victims
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, July 25th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, July 25th, 2022
Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson Foundation Classic raises money for a good cause
Linn County employees closes criminal justice loophole, helps to protect sexual assault victims
Linn County employees closes criminal justice loophole, helps to protect sexual assault victims