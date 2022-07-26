Family member: fatal Maquoketa shooting ‘100% random’

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A family member of three people who were fatally shot at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday said the shooting was “a 100% random act.”

Police say 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin from Nebraska shot and killed Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt before leaving the park, then shooting and killing himself. Arlo Schmidt, 9, was also camping with the family. He escaped and survived the shooting.

Sarah Schmidt was the oldest of four siblings. Her brother Adam Morehouse learned about her death after their sister was notified by police.

“I was in an area of poor cell reception at the time,” said Morehouse. “And I didn’t even see the news or any news reports about the incident that morning, even before I was notified. So that’s how our family collectively found out as a whole.”

Morehead said he has been handling the news by “compartmentalizing.”

‘Everybody was in those different levels of shock as a collective whole. Some people started with a disbelief like myself, followed by extreme sadness, and then anger, back to disbelief,” said Morehouse.

Morehouse said he has spent time with Arlo Schmidt since the attack. “I’ve gotten to hang out with him yesterday and today. I’ve gotten to see him, and he is with his cousins and everybody who loves him currently. So his support network is extremely strong.”

Morehouse came to Iowa from Michigan after the death of his sister and her family. Morehouse said Arlo Schmidt is staying with other family members in the Cedar Falls area.

Morehouse described Arlo Schmidt as “an amazing, incredible nine-year-old with the mental model of a 30-year-old.” He added, “he is extremely strong and compassionate in what he does for everything.”

“We’re coming together, we’re using that blanket of love and support and prayers to keep ourselves together until we figure out our arrangements to say some last goodbyes,” said Morehouse. “Then, more importantly, is how we’re going to support Arlo moving forward.”

