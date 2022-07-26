Drawing nears for estimated $830M Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of the upcoming Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line.

The jackpot would be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year. The drawing will take place Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The Mega Millions top prize has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six numbers since April 15. That’s 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

