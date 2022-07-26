Cedar Rapids school district offers credit monitoring, fraud assistance to staff amid data breach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is sending letters to current and former staff notifying them about what data may have been accessed during the cybersecurity incident earlier this month, and what services it is providing them.

The cyberattack happened on July 2 and forced the cancelation of district activities for more than a week.

Specifically, the district’s letter says staff names and potentially social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, bank accounts and routing numbers, health insurance and medical information may have been accessed.

However, the district said there has been no evidence that the information has been used for identity theft or financial fraud.

The district is providing access to a year of credit monitoring services, and proactive fraud assistance.

Additionally, the letter explains that those impacted can contact law enforcement or the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to report suspected identity theft.

