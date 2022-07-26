Show You Care
Case of monkeypox confirmed in Woodbury County

The warning comes after the World Health Organization declared the global outbreak a public health emergency. (CNN, CDC, WFXT, POOL, BAVARIAN NORDIC)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials have confirmed a case of monkeypox in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department confirmed the case to KTIV Tuesday morning. Officials say they will not be releasing any details on the person with monkeypox or when they got it.

According to the CDC, there have been a total of seven monkeypox cases in Iowa. While in Nebraska there have been five and in South Dakota there has been one.

“We are aware of a suspected case of monkeypox in our region. While the risk of getting infected with monkeypox is low, everyone should be aware of its symptoms and how it spreads.

Monkeypox is spread through prolonged direct contact with a symptomatic individual. Symptoms of monkeypox may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that looks like pimples or blisters. The rash usually develops after other symptoms and may appear on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

If you have a rash that looks like monkeypox, we encourage you to contact your primary care provider.”

- Statement from UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s about monkeypox

A few days ago, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency, with over 70 countries reporting the disease. In the U.S., the CDC has confirmed over 3,400 cases of monkeypox, with 99% of them among men who reported having sex with other men.

Health officials say monkeypox spreads mainly through skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be transmitted through linens used by someone with monkeypox. Although it’s been moving through the population like a sexually transmitted disease, officials have been watching for other types of spread that could expand the outbreak. There have been several cases like that: Officials on July 22 said they were aware of at least two children with monkeypox in the U.S., and at least eight women.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. The Associated Press contributed to this article. All rights reserved.

