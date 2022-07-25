Staff data compromised in Cedar Rapids School District security breach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials sent a letter to faculty and staff of Cedar Rapids schools on Monday with an update to the cybersecurity incident that disrupted operations the first week of July.

The security threat caused the majority of district activities to close over the week while the incident was addressed and even caused some employees to go unpaid for the week.

In the message sent to staff on Monday, school officials say that the breach resulted in the “potential exposure” of some CRCSD employee data and that they would offer one year of complimentary credit monitoring out of an abundance of caution.

They also say that they have no evidence as of this point, that any employee information has been used for identity theft or financial fraud.

