Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Staff data compromised in Cedar Rapids School District security breach

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials sent a letter to faculty and staff of Cedar Rapids schools on Monday with an update to the cybersecurity incident that disrupted operations the first week of July.

The security threat caused the majority of district activities to close over the week while the incident was addressed and even caused some employees to go unpaid for the week.

In the message sent to staff on Monday, school officials say that the breach resulted in the “potential exposure” of some CRCSD employee data and that they would offer one year of complimentary credit monitoring out of an abundance of caution.

They also say that they have no evidence as of this point, that any employee information has been used for identity theft or financial fraud.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
Gunshots were reported.
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard
Handmade signs hang on the window of the Cedar Falls Public Library memorializing Sarah Schmidt...
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

Latest News

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties impacted by severe weather
More than $200,000 raised for 9-year-old survivor of Iowa shooting
More than $200,000 raised so far for 9-year-old survivor of Iowa shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son