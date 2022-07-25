Return To Drive program helps give independence back to those recovering from brain injuries

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On With Life is a Neurorehabilitation program for those who’ve experienced brain injuries, strokes, concussions and more.

”It definitely makes you feel like you’re getting closer to your normality of where you were before you had your accident,” said Kevin McClure, Return To Drive participant.

Kevin McClure was on a motorcycle trip with friends in June of 2021 when his back tire blew out.

”Lost control and went down into a ditch and ended up falling off the motorcycle and hitting my head. Had a couple of brain bleeds. I was unconscious from that moment on for about a month and I was stuck in the hospital,” said McClure.

After he got out of the hospital, McClure came to On With Life. There he started his rehab and took part in the Return to Drive Program.

Patients first have to get a doctor’s referral. Then they take part in things like driving simulators and programs that look at reaction times before they hit the road.

”This driving rehab program really helps get people back to doing the activities and the social events that they want to do,” said Michelle King, Occupational Therapy Assitant.

The program even has a specialized vehicle with brake and gas peddles on the passenger side.

McClure said it’s helped him regain his independence.

”I’m a huge fisherman and outdoorsman and just sitting at home being stuck there and not being able to do much is difficult. I’ve found a few fishing places that I’ve remembered them, but I couldn’t remember how to get there so, was able to get in the car and just drive around and figure a way out to get there,” said McClure.

Getting people back to their lives.

”Being able to see them kind of have that sense of relief and that regained independence,” said King.

And back on the road.

”It’s definitely helpful to get yourself back to that normality,” said McClure.

The Return to Drive program has had the adaptive car since September of 2021 and has served around 50 people in their rehab journies.

The car can also add specialized hand controls to help patients who may not be able to operate the car’s brake and gas pedals.

