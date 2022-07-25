Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

The woman was dropped off at the airport, walked inside and then entered a bathroom, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters. She emerged wearing a hooded sweatshirt or some other clothing that she hadn’t arrived in, pulled a gun and fired several shots, apparently at the ceiling, he said.

An officer who was nearby shot the woman in her “lower extremities,” wounding her and enabling her to be taken into custody, Garcia said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Garcia didn’t release the woman’s name or speculate as to what her motive might have been.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DALLAS (AP) — Police responded Monday morning to reports of shots fired at Dallas Love Field airport, but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Police were investigating the reports at Love Field, but no other details were immediately released, Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

