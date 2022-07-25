Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked

Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The three members of a family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time they were attacked.

The assistant director of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Mitch Mortvedt, confirmed to news outlet WOI that 42-year-old Sarah and Tyler Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula were “attacked and killed in their tent.”

Authorities believe 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, shot and killed all three, then fled the park, and later shot and killed himself.

9-year-old Arlo Schmidt was also camping with his family and survived.

Autopsies on the three family members and the deceased suspect occurred both yesterday and today. Authorities are hoping for results in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
Gunshots were reported.
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard
Handmade signs hang on the window of the Cedar Falls Public Library memorializing Sarah Schmidt...
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, July 25th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, July 25th, 2022
Zach Johnson
Zach Johnson Foundation Classic raises money for a good cause
Linn County employees closes criminal justice loophole, helps to protect sexual assault victims
Linn County employees closes criminal justice loophole, helps to protect sexual assault victims
Linn County employees closes criminal justice loophole, helps to protect sexual assault victims
Linn County employees closes criminal justice loophole, helps to protect sexual assault victims