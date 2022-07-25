Officials confirm family at Maquoketa park were in their tent when attacked

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The three members of a family murdered at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time they were attacked.

The assistant director of Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Mitch Mortvedt, confirmed to news outlet WOI that 42-year-old Sarah and Tyler Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter Lula were “attacked and killed in their tent.”

Authorities believe 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, shot and killed all three, then fled the park, and later shot and killed himself.

9-year-old Arlo Schmidt was also camping with his family and survived.

Autopsies on the three family members and the deceased suspect occurred both yesterday and today. Authorities are hoping for results in the coming days.

