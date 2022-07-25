Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

More than $200,000 raised so far for 9-year-old survivor of Iowa shooting

More than $200,000 raised for 9-year-old survivor of Iowa shooting
More than $200,000 raised for 9-year-old survivor of Iowa shooting(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Support from strangers and loved ones have contributed to a GoFundMe to provide the 9-year-old survivor of a deadly shooting on Friday with more financial stability in the future.

Three members of the Schmidt family of Cedar Falls, parents Sarah and Tyler, and 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot and killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday morning. Authorities say that 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, shot and killed all three, then fled the park, and later shot and killed himself.

9-year-old Arlo Schmidt was also camping with his family and survived. According to the GoFundMe page, he is being supported by family and friends.

“Arlo is a strong boy, surrounded by family and friends who are supporting him as best we can,” Fundraiser organizer Beth Shapiro said.

The fundraiser was set up to provide Arlo with a more financially secure future, specifically for his education as he grows up. As of Monday, July 25th, the GoFundMe has raised over $202,000

People interested in donating can do so through GoFundMe. The money will be put into a trust fund in Arlo’s name.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
Handmade signs hang on the window of the Cedar Falls Public Library memorializing Sarah Schmidt...
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held
Gunshots were reported.
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son
A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Schmidt family.
Counseling services made available for students at Cedar Falls elementary school