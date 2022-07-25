More than $200,000 raised so far for 9-year-old survivor of Iowa shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Support from strangers and loved ones have contributed to a GoFundMe to provide the 9-year-old survivor of a deadly shooting on Friday with more financial stability in the future.

Three members of the Schmidt family of Cedar Falls, parents Sarah and Tyler, and 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot and killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday morning. Authorities say that 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, shot and killed all three, then fled the park, and later shot and killed himself.

9-year-old Arlo Schmidt was also camping with his family and survived. According to the GoFundMe page, he is being supported by family and friends.

“Arlo is a strong boy, surrounded by family and friends who are supporting him as best we can,” Fundraiser organizer Beth Shapiro said.

The fundraiser was set up to provide Arlo with a more financially secure future, specifically for his education as he grows up. As of Monday, July 25th, the GoFundMe has raised over $202,000

People interested in donating can do so through GoFundMe. The money will be put into a trust fund in Arlo’s name.

