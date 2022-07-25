Show You Care
Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion woman has died after a rollover crash in La Porte City on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said Barbara Wallig, 70, was driving south in the 10,200 block of Main Road just after 4 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle on the gravel road. Officials said the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled several times.

Wallig died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was the only person in the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved.

