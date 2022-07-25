Local theatre raises awareness of dementia with new show.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A local theatre is putting on a show to highlight dementia and Alzheimer’s in a way that’s meant to leave the audience thinking. Lost Memories will premiere at the Starlighters II Theatre in Anamosa the first two weekends in August.

Playwriter Shawn Carr hasn’t personally had a family member suffer from dementia but he knows many have, including several members of his cast.

”I have an aunt who is suffering right now from dementia and has been for quite awhile,” said Robert Kurt, who plays Jack in the play.

”I’ve had family members in the past that I’ve been told about,” added Denise Cherry, who plays Mary.

Another cast member lost her mother to Alzheimer’s.

”The fact that I lost my mom but kept my mother was just heartbreaking,” said Amy Wilcox, who plays Jennifer.

The hope is the show will prompt important dialogue and understanding about dementia.

”The word needs to get out. To let people know that they’re not alone,” said Carr.

Cast members have been rehearsing four days a week.

The box office started selling tickets on Monday, and those coming will have access to more than a show.

“We’re bringing in some expert care people who will be here to answer questions for people,” explained Kurt.

Personal connections will fill the stage and the set.

“The red flowers, that is from my assistant director, and that was her mothers. And her mother passed away from Alzheimer’s,” said Carr.

Those behind the production hope to leave a lasting impact on the people filling the seats.

The show will take place August 5,6,7,12,13 and 14th. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows will be at 2 p.m.

You can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 319-462-4793 or online here.

