Local Hy-Vees raising funds for University of Iowa children’s hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids, Marion, Iowa City, and several other eastern Iowa Hy-Vees have partnered together to raise funds for the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital through December.

They are doing several different things in order to raise funds, including selling “Iowa wave” hands, employee raffles, and offering items where a percentage of the sale goes back to the children’s hospital. The Marion Hy-Vee is doing a percentage of specific items during their annual rose sale and giving toward the cause.

On July 23, Nile Kron and his family were at the Marion Hy-Vee, helping raise money from sales of roses. Kron was born with multiple conditions such as scoliosis, deafness, and a cleft palate and has had multiple surgeries at UIHC.

Hy-Vee said that if customers would like to help, they can buy designated items that state a portion of proceeds goes back to the hospital, or make a monetary donation.

