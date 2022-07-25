Linn County employees closes criminal justice loophole, helps to protect sexual assault victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Anastasia Basquin works personally with victims in all cases in Linn County. That’s why she felt it was crucial to protect each as best as she can.

“Anytime there’s a domestic abuse case, the person stays in jail overnight so the no contact order can be entered the following morning,” said Basquin.

But she noticed that they didn’t have that protocol for sexual assault cases. Offenders could be arrested, go to the Linn County Jail, but they could bond out right away.

“I simply just wrote up what I felt would be beneficial for those victims of sexual assault and gave it to Nick Maybanks and then he took it on to the legislative committee, and then it just went from there,” said Basquin.

Changing a law can take a long time in certain cases. But with this, County Attorney Nick Maybanks says it took hardly any time at all in front of the legislative committee.

“Just by merely proposing it, it garnered unanimous support so one of those rare instances where it was a quick decision,” said Maybanks.

As for why these victims are just now included in this type of protection, Maybanks says it could have been simply overlooked until recently.

“It just doesn’t come along with sexual abuse that you see the same immediate risk, but it could happen so that’s why it needed to be done,” said Maybanks.

And that’s why Basquin is being recognized and awarded for her efforts.

“I never expected an award, that was a complete shock. But I am very grateful that this is being recognized and it’s getting attention to this issue,” said Basquin.

