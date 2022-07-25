Show You Care
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping.

Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.

She also saw their little boy, who survived the attack.

