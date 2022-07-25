Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa woman pleads guilty to theft from memorial account set up for her husband’s son

A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from...
A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A western Iowa woman pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for stealing money from a memorial account for her Manchester husband’s son.

A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.

Coret’s sentencing is set for Sept. 20.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
Handmade signs hang on the window of the Cedar Falls Public Library memorializing Sarah Schmidt...
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held
Gunshots were reported.
Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

Latest News

A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
Schmidt family.
Counseling services made available for students at Cedar Falls elementary school
A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being...
Marion woman dead after rollover crash in La Porte City