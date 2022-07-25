Iowa guard Josh Dix talks injury recovery, Dasonte Bowen discusses playing in the Big Ten

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The freshman on the Iowa men’s basketball team have spent about a month with the Hawkeyes going through summer workouts. For Josh Dix, his immediate basketball future was up in the air after he broke his leg during a high school game.

The Council Bluffs native broke his tibia and fibula. The injury required surgery and ended his prep career early.

The good news is that the guard is participating in summer workouts. He hasn’t been fully cleared, but he’s on track to be ready to play for the upcoming season.

“Recently I’ve started working out with the team,” explained Dix. “The last couple of weeks, I’ve been doing everything that they’ve been doing, except like contact stuff. When they go up and down, I can’t do that, but non-contact stuff. I’ve been doing all that. On good days, I do that. On bad days, it’s just less workouts usually,” he added.

“Well, I expect him to be ready to go September 1. When that happens, he’ll be a full go and we’ll see what happens, but right now, I think he’s in a really good place physically. He’s pushed himself about as hard as he should have. Not too hard so there’s no setbacks,” said head coach Fran McCaffery.

When he’s cleared, he’ll join fellow freshman and point guard Dasonte Bowen. The Boston native will compete against junior Ahron Ulis for the position, but says he’s working on his size to prepare him for his first taste of the Big Ten action.

“This is a tough-nosed league. A lot of big guards, athletic players, but I think my game fits that well. I’m putting weight on I’m an athletic guard and I like to get up and down the floor. I think I’ll fit in just fine,” said Bowen,

On top of Bowen and Ulis being options at the point position, McCaffery added that Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery could also take on ball-handling responsibilities.

