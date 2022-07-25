Show You Care
Iowa best friends use annual road trip to provide generous tips for restaurant servers

Two Iowa women are on a mission to give back on a road trip.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - Two Iowa women are on a mission to give back on a road trip.

Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane are best friends from Winterset, and every summer they take a road trip together.

They stop in towns and take photos of different statues and historical sites.

This year’s trip marks the duo’s fourth “BFF Road Trip,” as they call it.

However, this year, they’re trying something new. They’re offering huge tips to their servers when they stop at restaurants for dinner, with the money coming from their Venmo @youcantbeserious.

“We thought: let’s kick things off at our on our road trip and let’s set up an account and let’s just see what happens,” Bane said.

The duo documents everything on their Facebook Page, You Can’t Be Serious? And their Venmo is posted there.

“We just thought this was going to be family and friends,” Macumber said. “We created the Facebook page because we didn’t want to annoy people on our regular Facebook page and we have like 1,200 followers, or something, and I think we just still can’t believe it.”

They’re coming back to Iowa Monday. Any money they have left over is going towards acts of kindness in their community.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

