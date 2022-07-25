Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday.

At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Officials believe that the gunshots were targeted at something specific.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Linn Couty Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Marion Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation is ongoing.

