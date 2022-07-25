Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Investigation in Marion after gunshots heard

Gunshots were reported.
Gunshots were reported.(KWQC / MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are looking into an incident involving gunshots after daybreak on Sunday.

At around 7:37 a.m., the Marion Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired near the area of Lincoln Drive and 11th Avenue. Officers said that they were able to find multiple shell casings. Interviews with nearby witnesses said that a red car and red sport utility vehicle might have been driving northbound on Lincoln Drive immediately after the incident.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Officials believe that the gunshots were targeted at something specific.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Linn Couty Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Marion Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Storms likely overnight, Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
Authorities ask the public to lower traffic along RAGBRAI route
Authorities asking public to lower traffic on the RAGBRAI route

Latest News

Iowa Poll on abortion.
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows stronger support for abortion
Wind damage in Calmar.
Saturday night storms cause damage, especially in northeast Iowa
One person killed in Allamakee County.
Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash
Schmidt family.
Cedar Falls mayor mourns loss of three members of Schmidt family