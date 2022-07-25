Increasing clouds today, most rain misses us to the south

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms are showing up on radar to our southwest, however, they will likely wind up missing us just to the south. Extreme southeast Iowa will have a risk of a rain shower later today into tonight, but the vast majority of us will miss out entirely. Plan on highs into the upper 70s. Two more fronts are set to move across eastern Iowa in the coming days, neither of which are expected to produce much action. A ridge of cool high pressure will build into the area later this week into the weekend providing a wonderful finish to the month of July!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.