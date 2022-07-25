Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Increasing clouds today, most rain misses us to the south

Plan on slowly increasing clouds today with highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms are showing up on radar to our southwest, however, they will likely wind up missing us just to the south. Extreme southeast Iowa will have a risk of a rain shower later today into tonight, but the vast majority of us will miss out entirely. Plan on highs into the upper 70s. Two more fronts are set to move across eastern Iowa in the coming days, neither of which are expected to produce much action. A ridge of cool high pressure will build into the area later this week into the weekend providing a wonderful finish to the month of July!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Handmade signs hang on the window of the Cedar Falls Public Library memorializing Sarah Schmidt...
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 25th, 2022
Significant damage to an outbuilding and lighting structure at the South Winneshiek Athletic...
Saturday night storms leave wind damage in eastern Iowa
A clear and quiet night.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, July 24
Mix of sun and clouds on Monday.
Nice break from high heat, humidity