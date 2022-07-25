The Harris siblings dazzle on the diamond

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Harris family out of Peosta has had a pretty incredible year on the diamond.

Brett Harris, who is one of four siblings, is an eighth grader on the Western Dubuque baseball team. The Bobcats recently became the program’s first state champions after taking down Davenport Assumption 7-1 in the Class 3A game.

Harris played left field and went 2-for-3 at the plate scoring two runs in their victory.

“It feels great. I mean Isaac really threw well on the mound and we just backed him up the whole game. It really made it easier to win a state championship,” Harris said.

For Brett and his teammates, knowing how hard they worked to achieve this and just the chemistry that this high school team had, was incredible,” his father Scott Harris said.

Brett’s state baseball title is something his older brother Calvin, never did. However, Calvin, won a state football title at Western Dubuque. He also won a baseball title on national stage when the University of Mississippi won the College World Series back in July.

“It’s not any less stressful. It’s lot of fun, but not less stressful,” their mother Juli Harris said about watching their kids play in championship situations. “It was pretty surreal. Kind of a crazy experience to watch your son in that type of atmosphere,” she added.

“It was a whirlwind of activities and we enjoyed every minute of it,” their grandmother Adele Nicks said.

“It was fun. When Calvin went at it in those two or three weeks in the College World Series, those flew by. Tis kind of flew by and both of them are awfully lucky to play with a lot of good players,” Scott said.

Their sister Maddie also made a splash on the diamond, winning a state softball title with Western Dubuque last year.

