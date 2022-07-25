Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

The Harris siblings dazzle on the diamond

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Harris family out of Peosta has had a pretty incredible year on the diamond.

Brett Harris, who is one of four siblings, is an eighth grader on the Western Dubuque baseball team. The Bobcats recently became the program’s first state champions after taking down Davenport Assumption 7-1 in the Class 3A game.

Harris played left field and went 2-for-3 at the plate scoring two runs in their victory.

“It feels great. I mean Isaac really threw well on the mound and we just backed him up the whole game. It really made it easier to win a state championship,” Harris said.

For Brett and his teammates, knowing how hard they worked to achieve this and just the chemistry that this high school team had, was incredible,” his father Scott Harris said.

Brett’s state baseball title is something his older brother Calvin, never did. However, Calvin, won a state football title at Western Dubuque. He also won a baseball title on national stage when the University of Mississippi won the College World Series back in July.

“It’s not any less stressful. It’s lot of fun, but not less stressful,” their mother Juli Harris said about watching their kids play in championship situations. “It was pretty surreal. Kind of a crazy experience to watch your son in that type of atmosphere,” she added.

“It was a whirlwind of activities and we enjoyed every minute of it,” their grandmother Adele Nicks said.

“It was fun. When Calvin went at it in those two or three weeks in the College World Series, those flew by. Tis kind of flew by and both of them are awfully lucky to play with a lot of good players,” Scott said.

Their sister Maddie also made a splash on the diamond, winning a state softball title with Western Dubuque last year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Storms likely overnight, Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect