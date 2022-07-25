Group raising money to buy house to tackle alcoholism in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women are raising money to start a sober living house in Iowa City after going through alcoholism themselves.

“This happens to all kinds of women over the times of their life span,” Sue Gardner, one of the co-founders of Iowa Sober Living, said.

Gardner, along with Merrillee Ramsey, founded the organization because they wanted to give women another option to fighting alcoholism, something they know all too well.

“I was driving home from work, and I was drinking and driving, and I ran into a vehicle and unfortunately sent a person to the hospital,” Ramsey said.

The house would have eight rooms, but they’re still searching for the perfect home and funding to make their vision come true.

“The idea is that it will be a residence, and it won’t be just the four walls,” Gardner said. “The atmosphere and ambiance of the home will be welcoming, and you’re going to be surrounded by people going through the same thing.”

“We’re estimating that we’re going to need a home that’s going to be at least eight bedrooms, three bathrooms, and enough to accommodate eight women,” Gardner said. We’re probably talking about $800,000 for the home.”

Getting this sober house up and running isn’t just a resource they see as a necessity for the area, it’s a resource they say would have helped them.

“[For] every person that suffers from addiction, seven other people are affected by that addiction,” Ramsey said. “A spouse, children, employer, family, getting eight women sober really helps 56 people.”

So far they’ve raised about a third of the necessary funds and estimate it will take about four to six months to raise the rest.

“It’s one day at a time, just like being sober,” Ramsey said.

