Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties impacted by severe weather

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. A new disclosure report shows an owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Reynolds' campaign last month. Mary Ann Christensen, board member of Christensen Farms and part of the family that owns the company, made the donation Dec. 29, according to the filing made public Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for five Iowa Counties - Allamakee, Clayton, Harrison, Shelby, and Winneshiek - in order to allow state resources to be utilized to help respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather.

Qualifying residents in these counties may apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grants could be used for home or car repairs, replacement of food or clothing, or temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Residents may also apply to the Disaster Case Management Program would assign a case manager to work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. You can find more information on that at www.iowacommunityaction.org.

