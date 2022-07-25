Counseling services made available for students at Cedar Falls elementary school

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Community School District is offering special counseling services at Lincoln Elementary from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

It comes after three family members from Cedar Falls were shot and killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground on Friday. They are 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt. Nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the shooting. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support him.

The district announced the counseling services in a post on Lincoln Elementary’s Facebook page.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the tragedy that impacted one of our families, the Schmidt family; and especially for our school community,” the post says. “Both children and their parents had many connections at Lincoln with students, families and staff.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.