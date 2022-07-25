Show You Care
Cedar Falls Mayor speaks about healing family and community following the loss of three members

Mayor Rob Green has spoken to the family regularly.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green spoke about the loss of three of their own.

42-year-old Sarah and Tyler Schmidt of Cedar Falls were found dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday morning, along with their 6-year-old daughter Lula. Their 9-year-old son was able to escape.

Green has been talking to the family regularly and said they lived in his neighborhood.

“The interactions I had with them were always conversations talking about neighborhood activities and city development,” Green said. “They loved their community.”

Green said active shooter training helped him learn to get the fundraising started as soon as possible, not only to make it easier for the family but to keep fraudulent accounts from getting donations.

“I just try to give them compassion, space, and take care of the needs that they have,” Green said.

Green said he was going to continue working with the family of the victims. He’s also planning an event for people in the city to remember three of their own.

“This could have been me, it could be my family,” Green said. “It resonates that it’s something that impacts somebody who doesn’t even know the family. They can put themselves in their shoes.”

The GoFundMe page has raised over $150,000, a meal train has been set up to help with meals, and funds are being raised to help with lodging for families coming from out of town.

