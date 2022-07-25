Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per...
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Storms likely overnight, Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
Authorities ask the public to lower traffic along RAGBRAI route
Authorities asking public to lower traffic on the RAGBRAI route

Latest News

Two Iowa City women.
Group raising money to buy house to tackle alcoholism in Johnson County
On Saturday, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green spoke about the loss of three of their own.
Cedar Falls Mayor speaks about healing family and community following the loss of three members
Donation drive at Hy-Vee.
Local Hy-Vees raising funds for University of Iowa children’s hospital
On Saturday, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green spoke about the loss of three of their own.
On Saturday, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green spoke about the loss of three of the city's own residents