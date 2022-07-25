Actor Jason Momoa involved in crash with motorcyclist

(CNN) - Actor Jason Momoa is okay after a head-on crash with a motorcyclist.

The California highway patrol said the accident happened while Momoa was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile near Calabasas Sunday morning.

Officers said a motorcyclist crossed the double-yellow lines and directly hit Momoa’s car.

The “Aquaman” star was able to help the man and flag down a passing motorist to call 911.

Momoa didn’t have any injuries.

The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

