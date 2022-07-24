Show You Care
Waukon man killed in two-vehicle crash in Allamakee County

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 8:56 p.m., the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on Rossville Road just south of Waukon. Deputies believe that a motorcycle that was operated by Matthew Sweeney, 41, of Waukon, was traveling northbound on Rossville Road and collided with a car that was also traveling northbound. The impact of the crash propelled Sweeney off of his motorcycle.

Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The person operating the car was not hurt.

The Waukon Police Department, Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance, Waukon Fire Department, and Allamakee County Emergency Management assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

