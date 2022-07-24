Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident that involved a stabbing in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a stabbing at 264 1/2 Third Street NW in Central City. Deputies located William Burke, of Marion, who had been stabbed in the chest. Burke told officials that a man named Ray had stabbed him. The man, Ray Troyer, 27, of Coralville, was located in an adjacent apartment.

Police used a less-lethal device to detain Troyer after he allegedly became uncooperative. He was charged with willful injury in connection to this incident, and had prior warrants for escape and a probation violation. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Burke was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. He was also being held on a mittimus of a pre-existing charge of possession of methamphetamine.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

