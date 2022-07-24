Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held

A police line.
A police line.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an incident that involved a stabbing in Linn County on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a stabbing at 264 1/2 Third Street NW in Central City. Deputies located William Burke, of Marion, who had been stabbed in the chest. Burke told officials that a man named Ray had stabbed him. The man, Ray Troyer, 27, of Coralville, was located in an adjacent apartment.

Police used a less-lethal device to detain Troyer after he allegedly became uncooperative. He was charged with willful injury in connection to this incident, and had prior warrants for escape and a probation violation. He is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Burke was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. He was also being held on a mittimus of a pre-existing charge of possession of methamphetamine.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids
Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
Four people are facing charges after court documents say they stole more than $2,000 worth of...
Four facing charges after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 worth of baby formula, other items

Latest News

Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
3.5 million dollars assigned to improving the Cedar Valley Nature Trail
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
Cedar Valley Nature Trail.
Funding planned for paving 16 miles of Cedar Valley Nature Trail
Iowa highways.
Iowa State Patrol warns of the '100 deadliest days of Summer'