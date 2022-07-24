Show You Care
South Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, no damage reported(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — A volcano on Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu has erupted, spewing ash and rocks into the night sky. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries in nearby towns but residents were advised to evacuate following the eruption of Sakurajima volcano on Sunday.

Large rocks are falling as far as 1.5 miles away in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima and footage showed dark smoke of ash billowing from the mountaintop. Japan’s agency has raised the eruption alert to the highest level of five and about 120 people were told to prepare for a possible evacuation. Sakurajima is one of the most active volcanos in Japan and has repeatedly erupted. It used to be an island but became a peninsula.

