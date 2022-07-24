North defeats South in the 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Classic
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The team from north of Highway 30 had all the answers, defeated the South 24-17.
Iowa football commits Aaron Graves and Landyn Van Kekerix won defensive and offensive MVP honors respectively for the North.
Eastern Iowa was represented by Liberty’s Darius Willis-Newell, who won offensive MVP honors for the South.
