North defeats South in the 50th Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Football Classic

By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The team from north of Highway 30 had all the answers, defeated the South 24-17.

Iowa football commits Aaron Graves and Landyn Van Kekerix won defensive and offensive MVP honors respectively for the North.

Eastern Iowa was represented by Liberty’s Darius Willis-Newell, who won offensive MVP honors for the South.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

