Nice break from high heat, humidity

Cooler and drier air hangs around for a bit.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet, cooler, and drier weather is here to stay for the immediate future.

Temperatures tonight drop into the upper 50s and low 60s with partly to mostly clear skies. Highs generally stay in the upper 70s on Monday with a fair amount of cloudiness.

A slight chance for storms arrives on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday, before another push of some cooler and drier air toward the end of the work week. A trend toward warmer highs shows up toward the end of next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

