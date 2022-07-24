Lighting tests on new I-74 bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lighting tests will be running for 30 days on the new I-74 bridge.

Contractors have installed all of the lighting components on the new bridge. The staff at the cities of Bettendorf and Moline have been trained to operate the new lighting scenes.

A media release states, “Before we finish up, the project team will run through lighting scenes and colors to ensure barge captains can safely navigate through the channel under the I-74 River Bridge. Beginning Friday, July 22 between sunset and sunrise, the bridge will be lit up with different lighting scenes each night for approximately 30 days. The U.S. Coast Guard will collect feedback from the barge captains and the project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.”

This is an awesome opportunity for the public to see the new lighting. Whether driving over the bridge, walking or biking on the new pedestrian path, or viewing the bridge from the riverfront, you can get a fantastic view of the new lighting on the I-74 River Bridge.

