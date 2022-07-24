Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lighting tests on new I-74 bridge

The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74...
The City of Bettendorf and the City of Moline are changing the color of the lights on the I-74 bridge to blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.(City of Bettendorf)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lighting tests will be running for 30 days on the new I-74 bridge.

Contractors have installed all of the lighting components on the new bridge. The staff at the cities of Bettendorf and Moline have been trained to operate the new lighting scenes.

A media release states, “Before we finish up, the project team will run through lighting scenes and colors to ensure barge captains can safely navigate through the channel under the I-74 River Bridge. Beginning Friday, July 22 between sunset and sunrise, the bridge will be lit up with different lighting scenes each night for approximately 30 days. The U.S. Coast Guard will collect feedback from the barge captains and the project team will review and adjust the lighting intensity if necessary.”

This is an awesome opportunity for the public to see the new lighting. Whether driving over the bridge, walking or biking on the new pedestrian path, or viewing the bridge from the riverfront, you can get a fantastic view of the new lighting on the I-74 River Bridge.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screenshot of a GoFundMe for Arlo Schmidt, 9, who survived a shooting that killed three...
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change...
Farmers market said vendor met standards to sell items with militia group’s logo, will change policy after i9 Investigation
Handmade signs hang on the window of the Cedar Falls Public Library memorializing Sarah Schmidt...
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park
A police line.
Stabbing in Central City sends one to hospital, alleged stabber and victim both being held
The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says

Latest News

Two Iowa women are on a mission to give back on a road trip.
Iowa best friends use annual road trip to provide generous tips for restaurant servers
Two Iowa women are on a mission to give back on a road trip.
Iowa best friends use annual road trip to provide generous tips for restaurant servers
They're hiring, and they say their 4-day work week is a standout when it comes to work-life...
7G Distributing in Cedar Rapids looking to hire
Much of the nation continues to deal with an extreme heatwave.
Wildfires intensity as heatwave continues
A rider waves to the camera as they start day one of RAGBRAI XLIX
RAGBRAI riders kick off day one of ride across Iowa