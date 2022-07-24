Show You Care
Learn how to find the best peaches in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares tips on how to find the best peaches in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Color

  • White peaches are typically sweeter
  • Yellow peaches contain more acids, giving them a tangier flavor. However, some of the acid dissipates as they ripen, making them sweeter

Pits

  • Cling Peaches: the pit is not easily removed (the fruit “clings” to its pit)
    • In season May/June
    • Use for eating but may not be the best choice for freezing or canning
  • Freestone: the fruit is easily removed from the pit
    • In season June – August
    • Use for eating, freezing, canning

Health Benefits per 1 medium peach

  • 60 calories
  • 2 grams of fiber
  • 16% vitamin C
  • 8% potassium
  • 9% vitamin A

