Learn how to find the best peaches in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares tips on how to find the best peaches in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Color
- White peaches are typically sweeter
- Yellow peaches contain more acids, giving them a tangier flavor. However, some of the acid dissipates as they ripen, making them sweeter
Pits
- Cling Peaches: the pit is not easily removed (the fruit “clings” to its pit)
- In season May/June
- Use for eating but may not be the best choice for freezing or canning
- Freestone: the fruit is easily removed from the pit
- In season June – August
- Use for eating, freezing, canning
Health Benefits per 1 medium peach
- 60 calories
- 2 grams of fiber
- 16% vitamin C
- 8% potassium
- 9% vitamin A
