Iowa best friends give generous tips to restaurant servers while on a road trip

By KCCI
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCCI) - For the last four years, best friends Brandy Macumber and Tamara Bane take what they call a “BFF Road Trip” every summer, KCCI’s Kayla James reported. The annual road trip spans from a few days to sometimes a week.

The duo posts pictures, videos, and updates on their Facebook page, You Can’t Be Serious?

While their four years into their annual road trips, this is the first year that they’re trying something new: using their Venmo @youcantbeserious to help provide generous tips for restaurant servers they see during their dinner stops.

“We thought: let’s kick things off at our on our road trip and let’s set up an account and let’s just see what happens,” Bane said.

What happened was more than they could imagine. They ended up receiving over $200 to give to their first server. Their second server received $530. More than $1,000 went to their third and fourth server.

Each night the two best friends would clear out their Venmo account with donations they received that day.

“We just thought this was going to be family and friends. We created the Facebook page because we didn’t want to annoy people on our regular Facebook page,” Macumber said. “We have like 1,200 followers or something and I think we just still can’t believe it.”

The best friends plan to donate to servers every night until they come back to Iowa on Monday. If they have any money left over, both women tell KCCI they plan to use it toward acts of kindness in the metro area.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

