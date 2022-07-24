Show You Care
Donations pour in for Arlo Schmidt, 9-year-old survivor of Maquoketa Caves shooting

People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of generous donors have contributed to a GoFundMe set up to provide the 9-year-old survivor of a deadly shooting on Friday with more financial stability in the future.

Three members of the Schmidt family of Cedar Falls, parents Sarah and Tyler, and 6-year-old daughter Lula, were shot and killed while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday morning. Authorities say that 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of Nebraska, shot and killed all three, then fled the park and later shot and killed himself.

Arlo Schmidt, 9, was also camping with his family and survived. According to the GoFundMe page, he is being supported by family and friends.

The fundraiser was set up to provide Arlo with a more financially secure future, specifically for his education as he grows up. As of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, over $140,000 had been donated by over 2,800 people, surpassing the original goal of $100,000.

People interested in donating can do so through GoFundMe. The money will be put into a trust fund in Arlo’s name.

