Czech Village and New Bohemia District hosts its second annual Sidewalk Sales event

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - All this weekend the Czech Village & New Bohemia District is hosting its second annual Sidewalk Sales event, with double the number of participating businesses.

The streets will be lined with racks and tables of items for sale. The goal is to support small as they prepare for the Fall season, and promote local restaurants as people walk around the district.

The event kicked off yesterday with a ribbon cutting at the 16th Avenue Bridge of Lions, celebrating the completion of the flood protection system in the area.

