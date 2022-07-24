Show You Care
Cedar Falls community mourns loss of family killed while camping at Maquoketa Cave State Park

People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Signs honoring Sarah Schmidt, of Cedar Falls, adorned the Cedar Falls Public Library Saturday with messages of love and appreciation.

Sarah was one of three people killed at Maquoketa Cave State Park along with her husband Tyler and 6-year-old daughter Lula.

The library doors were locked, and a sign hanging on the door said it was to give employees and others who knew the family a chance to grieve.

A social media post by Mayor Rob Green to his Facebook page called the deaths shocking and said he knew Sarah well. Green also said that Schmidt’s 9-year-old son was present during the attack. He was able to escape and is safe.

This morning, while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park, our neighbor and Cedar Falls Public Library employee Sarah...

Posted by Mayor Rob Green - Cedar Falls, Iowa on Friday, July 22, 2022

The family has set up a Gofundme page for his future education and a Meal Train page for families traveling to Iowa to make funeral arrangements. The Cedar Falls Public Library will be accepting cards mementos, drawings, etc. in remembrance of the Schmidt family.

Green said he will be informing people about any public memorials or services saying right his main focus, was to heal the family and community.

