Brendon Doyle wins 2022 Greater Cedar Rapids Open

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Brendon Doyle earned back-to-back birdies to separate himself from KK Limbhasut in the leader group and shot -16 to win the 2022 Greater Cedar Rapids Open. His final score was 200 through three rounds as Doyle earns a grand prize of 30,0000.

Doyle’s best round was the second as he scored 62. This marked just the second time the Kentucky native has participated in the event.

Limbhasut and Doyle were tied at -14 heading into the 15th hole on the final round. Doyle took a two stroke lead after Limbhasut parred holes 15 and 16.

Here’s a look at the final leaderboard.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.