Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County holds volunteer recruitment drive

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday.

The event featured kickball and batting practice and free food for anyone who attended.

They say the drive is desperately needed as they currently have over 100 kids waiting for a big brother or sister. They plan to hold another recruiting event in the fall.

