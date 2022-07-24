After a stormy night, cooler with sun and clouds on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a busy night in the KCRG Weather Lab, we’re waking up to a few lingering showers and storms across Eastern Iowa. It’s a warm morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Clouds will gradually clear across the region today after the cold front that helped develop last night’s storms move to the east. The cold front will also usher in cooler temperatures. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to mid-80s.

The cooler pattern will continue into the work week, with highs staying in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as another cold front travels through the midwest.

