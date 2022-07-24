Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

After a stormy night, cooler with sun and clouds on Sunday

After a stormy night, cooler with sun & clouds on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a busy night in the KCRG Weather Lab, we’re waking up to a few lingering showers and storms across Eastern Iowa. It’s a warm morning with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Clouds will gradually clear across the region today after the cold front that helped develop last night’s storms move to the east. The cold front will also usher in cooler temperatures. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low to mid-80s.

The cooler pattern will continue into the work week, with highs staying in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s.

Our next chance for showers and storms is expected Tuesday and Wednesday as another cold front travels through the midwest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids
Saturday afternoon heat followed by strong to severe storms
Saturday afternoon heat followed by strong to severe storms
U.S. 151 and Linn County Road X-20 Intersection in Springville.
Iowa DOT announces highway corridor preservation for U.S. 151 interchange in Springville
Authorities ask the public to lower traffic along RAGBRAI route
Authorities asking public to lower traffic on the RAGBRAI route

Latest News

Strong to severe storms in Iowa tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday night, July 23
Some more showers and storms ahead.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, July 23
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Storms likely overnight, Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect
Showers and storms possible tonight.
First Alert Forecast