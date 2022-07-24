Show You Care
3.5 million dollars assigned to improving the Cedar Valley Nature Trail

By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Economic Development Authority is putting 3.5 million dollars towards completing the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. The funds will help pave 16 miles of gravel between Urbana and La Porte City, completing the 52 mile trail between Waterloo and Cedar Rapids. The trail passes through 11 cities and five counties. Some of the funds will be used for other maintenance on the trail like replacing bridges, box culverts, and watershed controls to improve drainage and water quality along streams and creeks adjacent to the trail.

