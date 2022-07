IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A matchup with the No. 1 seed was nothing for the Bobcats, who took home a state baseball title after a 7-1 win over Assumption.

Isaac Then was the story, pitching a complete game, allowing just one run and three baserunners.

This is the Bobcats’ first state baseball title. They finish their season 32-11.

