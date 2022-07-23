Show You Care
Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Parkersburg

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the edge of Parkersburg on Friday night, according to officials.

At around 8:32 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Iowa Highway 14 and Iowa Highway 57 on the east side of Parkersburg. Troopers believe that a 2019 Chevy Suburban was stopped at the intersection on northbound Highway 14 when a 2013 Ford Fusion allegedly rear-ended the SUV. The force of the impact was strong enough to push the Suburban across the intersection into the north side of Highway 57.

Two people in the Suburban were hurt and taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital via ambulance, according to officials. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, and Parkersburg EMS assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

