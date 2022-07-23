Some strong to severe storms still a risk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system and associated cold front bring the risk for showers and storms tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for portions of eastern Iowa through mid-evening. Click here for the latest severe weather alerts.

Shower and storm activity has been limited in the state of Iowa so far on Saturday due to some warm air aloft that’s placing a “cap” on the atmosphere. There are some indications that additional thunderstorm activity may develop in western Iowa by late afternoon or early evening, which would then shift to the east through the evening and nighttime hours.

There’s still plenty of energy left for these storms to tap into in eastern Iowa, so the threat of some damaging winds or large hail would still be present if these storms get established. Heavy downpours would be likely with any storm that develops due to the high moisture levels we have present. At this point, it’s a conditional risk that depends upon the storms actually forming.

Heat index readings will likely stay near or above 100 through mid-evening as well, especially along and south of U.S. Highway 20. Please use caution if you must be outdoors today for a prolonged amount of time. Avoid strenuous activities, drink water, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned space. Also, check the back seat when you leave your car! Pets, kids, and adults should not be left in a car in these conditions today.

Any leftover showers end soon after daybreak on Sunday, leading into a cooler and mostly cloudy day in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures remain mostly in the low 80s this week, with a couple of storm chances at times.

