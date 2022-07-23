Show You Care
Saturday afternoon heat followed by strong to severe storms
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a hot and stormy Saturday. We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be hot today, with heat indexes reaching the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for our entire area. If you have to spend time outside, make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks.

The heat and humidity will turn into storms late this afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Potential hazards with the storms include damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Make sure to watch the radar today and check the forecast for updates. Having your KCRG App and NOAA Weather Radio handy will also be a good idea. Storms are expected to end around or after midnight tonight.

Following Saturday, Sunday looks dry and cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. The 80s will stick around for the work week, with storm chances returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

