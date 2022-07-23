Show You Care
Mount Vernon and Regina take home state softball titles

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa left Fort Dodge with a pair of state titles, both the Mustangs and Regals won in 3A and 2A respectively.

Mount Vernon slashed Assumption 10-5. Lilly See hit the go-ahead 2-run single to put the Mustangs overs the top of the Knights.

Addison Gookin captained the All-Tournament team. Mount Vernon finished the year

Iowa City Regina took down Wilton 6-4 in the 2A title game. It’s their fourth title since 2011.

Jillian Panther, Dani Laughlin and Emma Nibaur were all named to the All-Tournament team. The Regals finish the season at 24-11.

