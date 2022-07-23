Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mega Millions hits third largest in history

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million.

“Chances are low,” said Matt Orvick, a Mega Millions participant.

The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 of winning. You have better chances of being struck by lightning.

“I realize it’s a long shot, so I play occasionally,” said Jim Kelly of Iowa City.

So how did people spend all that money they haven’t won yet?

“That’s a lot of money; I’d probably give a lot to charity, take care of my family, and put some away in savings,” said Kelly.

“It’s a lot of money,” said Hans House, who also bought a ticket. “I would invest it, donate some of the proceedings to charity, and take care of my family.”

“I’d like to give it all to charity,” joked Orvick. “No, I just want to travel, man.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
Dubuque police seeking assistance in identifying subjects or vehicle
Police looking to identify subjects who allegedly stole from Dubuque business
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Football camp
CareSource holds free football camp with Hawkeyes
The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping...
The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million.
Mount Vernon
Mount Vernon take down Assumption 10-5; Regina beats Wilton 6-4
Football camp
Football camp with the Hawkeyes