Mega Millions hits third largest in history
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million.
“Chances are low,” said Matt Orvick, a Mega Millions participant.
The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 of winning. You have better chances of being struck by lightning.
“I realize it’s a long shot, so I play occasionally,” said Jim Kelly of Iowa City.
So how did people spend all that money they haven’t won yet?
“That’s a lot of money; I’d probably give a lot to charity, take care of my family, and put some away in savings,” said Kelly.
“It’s a lot of money,” said Hans House, who also bought a ticket. “I would invest it, donate some of the proceedings to charity, and take care of my family.”
“I’d like to give it all to charity,” joked Orvick. “No, I just want to travel, man.”
