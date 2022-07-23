Mega Millions hits third largest in history

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping off at $660 million.

“Chances are low,” said Matt Orvick, a Mega Millions participant.

The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 of winning. You have better chances of being struck by lightning.

“I realize it’s a long shot, so I play occasionally,” said Jim Kelly of Iowa City.

So how did people spend all that money they haven’t won yet?

“That’s a lot of money; I’d probably give a lot to charity, take care of my family, and put some away in savings,” said Kelly.

“It’s a lot of money,” said Hans House, who also bought a ticket. “I would invest it, donate some of the proceedings to charity, and take care of my family.”

“I’d like to give it all to charity,” joked Orvick. “No, I just want to travel, man.”

