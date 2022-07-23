Iowa girls’ raising money for little league fields with lemonade stand

MURRAY, Iowa (KCCI) - A lemonade stand in a Clarke County town is bringing in a lot of cash — all thanks to two young girls who want a better experience at their little league fields, KCCI reported.

Young players in Murray are playing ball at a brand new baseball complex. But the fields didn’t come with a concession stand or bathrooms. Emma Sorter and Ellie McDole hope their fundraiser will change that. So far, the girls have raised nearly $1,000. Their motivation was pretty simple.

“We’re sick of the Kybos,” Sorter said. “Everybody is. They’re stinky and they’re really hot.”

The girls hope to raise $2,000 in all. They’ll also be selling lemonade on Saturday at the Osceola Famer’s Market.

