Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa girls’ raising money for little league fields with lemonade stand

Iowa girls’ raising money for little league fields with lemonade stand
Iowa girls’ raising money for little league fields with lemonade stand(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Iowa (KCCI) - A lemonade stand in a Clarke County town is bringing in a lot of cash — all thanks to two young girls who want a better experience at their little league fields, KCCI reported.

Young players in Murray are playing ball at a brand new baseball complex. But the fields didn’t come with a concession stand or bathrooms. Emma Sorter and Ellie McDole hope their fundraiser will change that. So far, the girls have raised nearly $1,000. Their motivation was pretty simple.

“We’re sick of the Kybos,” Sorter said. “Everybody is. They’re stinky and they’re really hot.”

The girls hope to raise $2,000 in all. They’ll also be selling lemonade on Saturday at the Osceola Famer’s Market.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials identify victims at Maquoketa state park; suspect found dead with self-inflicted gunshot wound
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground, shooter also dead
Woman sent to hospital after vehicle collides with train
Hiawatha Police release footage of woman getting hit by train
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids police.
Multiple shots fired incidents in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Woman injured in stabbing in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff
Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff
Saturday afternoon heat followed by strong to severe storms
Saturday afternoon heat followed by strong to severe storms
The Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday was the third largest in history, with the jackpot topping...
Mega Millions hits third largest in history
Football camp
CareSource holds free football camp with Hawkeyes