Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff

Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Maybe Florida Man has finally met his match. Meet Florida Sheriff. On any given day one or more of the state’s 67 sheriffs step into the social media spotlight, taking on the common criminal in news conferences that often go viral.

Take Bob Johnson in Florida’s Panhandle who recently invited residents to gun safety classes so they could learn to more accurately shoot at suspected home invaders. Or Wayne Ivey who broadcasts a regular “Wheel of Fugitive” show over in Melbourne. Or Lee County’s Carmine Marceno whose news conferences are often made-for-YouTube productions. Then, there’s Polk County’s Grady Judd who targets drug dealers, prostitution rings, gangs and human traffickers in his folksy Southern drawl.

